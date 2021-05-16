Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

