Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,990 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for about 8.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $38,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.