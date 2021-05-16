Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 108,199 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of CRH worth $152,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRH by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CRH by 90,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

