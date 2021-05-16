Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.45 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $154,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after buying an additional 463,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

