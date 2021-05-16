Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.08 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $151,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

