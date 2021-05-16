Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 638 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,292,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $146,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

