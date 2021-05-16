DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0693 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $53.51 million and $1.38 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00715212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.40 or 0.01955494 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,562,019 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

