Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 555,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,194. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.