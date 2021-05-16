Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 953,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,999. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

