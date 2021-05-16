Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,175.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,984.58.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders bought a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.