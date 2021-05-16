DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

BJAN opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

