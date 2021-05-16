DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 12.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $218.33 and a one year high of $342.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

