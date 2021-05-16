DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 632.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

