DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of PAPR opened at $28.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

