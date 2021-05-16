DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $37.40 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

