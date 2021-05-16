DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 4,030 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000.

Shares of UJAN opened at $30.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

