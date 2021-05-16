Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.79.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

