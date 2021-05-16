Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €48.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.35 ($59.24).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.