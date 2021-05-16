Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €51.13 ($60.15) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.07.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

