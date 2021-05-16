Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.94.

In related news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

