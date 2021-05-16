Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

ETR G1A opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

