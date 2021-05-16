Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.19. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

