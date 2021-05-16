Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.16.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.