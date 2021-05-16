Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

ALO stock opened at €44.35 ($52.18) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.70 and its 200 day moving average is €43.99.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

