Desjardins Trims AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Target Price to $23.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACUIF. TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.