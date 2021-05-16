Desjardins Trims 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Target Price to $4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $5.75 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FPLSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

