Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.