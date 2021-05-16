Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.65.

TSE:LB opened at C$43.25 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

