DePay 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $1.09 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00088095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00499032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00227663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004895 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01180425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040566 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

