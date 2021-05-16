Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $612.15 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $612.15 million and $58.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,654,960,450 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

