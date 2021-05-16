Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Deluxe stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 147,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,052. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

