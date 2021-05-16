Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.96. 147,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

