DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 4,450 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 287,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.