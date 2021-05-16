DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.