DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,334 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

