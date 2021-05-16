Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 232 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

