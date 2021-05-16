Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 13,184 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $5,055,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $98.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,536 shares of company stock worth $1,949,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.