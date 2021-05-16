Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

