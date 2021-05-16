Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

