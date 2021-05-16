Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

RF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

