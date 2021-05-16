Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

