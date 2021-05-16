Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of WESCO International worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

