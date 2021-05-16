DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCCPF opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.