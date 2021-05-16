DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $4.54 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00077262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00640335 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.36 or 0.99972933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00233660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009013 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

