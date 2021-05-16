Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.47 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $342.19 or 0.00725789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $900.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $989.65 or 0.02099042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,132,600 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.