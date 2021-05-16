Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

DSKE stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $390.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSKE. TheStreet raised Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

