DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00010127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $90.01 million and $9.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00229802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.01148804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.