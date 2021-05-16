Daniel Lafrance Purchases 2,000 Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.