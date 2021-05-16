Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

