Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Waters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $312.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $320.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

